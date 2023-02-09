A WOMAN had her wallet stolen from her coat at a supermarket in York - and police officers have launched a CCTV appeal.
Officers would like to speak with the three people in the CCTV image following a theft at Tesco at Askham Bar in the city.
The incident occurred between 1.35pm and 1.45pm on Thursday December 29, when a woman had her card wallet taken from her coat pocket.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you can help our investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for collar number 0239.
"Information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12220229715 when providing information."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article