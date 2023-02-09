Officers would like to speak with the three people in the CCTV image following a theft at Tesco at Askham Bar in the city.

The incident occurred between 1.35pm and 1.45pm on Thursday December 29, when a woman had her card wallet taken from her coat pocket.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you can help our investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for collar number 0239.

"Information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12220229715 when providing information."