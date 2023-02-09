The North York Moors National Park Authority is inviting entries to the ‘Hearts and Minds’ cycle event in support of the Tom Parson’s Trust, the British Heart Foundation and the National Park Trust.

Taking place on Saturday, July 15, from Sutton Bank National Park Centre, participants can choose a 20-mile or 53-mile road route and electric bikes are welcome.

Tom Parsons, who was 22 and from West Heslerton, died suddenly in 2016 while holidaying with friends. His family later learned that Tom had died of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscles which is sometimes caused by a virus or infection, although often the cause is not known. Since Tom’s death, his family have supported essential research into myocarditis through the British Heart Foundation, as well as the installation and maintenance of eight defibrillators in and around the Malton and Norton area.

British Heart Foundation Fundraising Manager for North Yorkshire and County Durham, Leya Baksh, said: “Our work with the Tom Parsons Trust so far has been remarkable. “The awareness and funds they have raised for myocarditis research has been incredibly important and their support has helped our researchers get closer to finding new ways to diagnose and treat the disease which sadly took Tom’s life.”

Emma McKenzie, Events Engagement Officer for the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “We want people to celebrate their incredible hearts while doing something that supports physical and mental health. The distances may or may not be a challenge, but the aim is for us to ride with a sense of community while taking time to appreciate the stunning landscapes and habitats around us.”

“Anyone who joins the event and receives sponsorship will be helping to support this excellent cause, as well as looking after their own heart health.”

Donations will also allow the North York Moors National Park Trust to deliver outdoor activities to help boost the health and wellbeing of local communities, including future cycle events and walks for vulnerable adults.

Entry fees are £20 for the 20-mile route and £45 for the 53-mile route. This includes parking and finishers’ medals. Places are limited to 200.

For further information, including maps of the routes, please visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/events There are also opportunities for local businesses to sponsor or get involved with the event, please call 01439 772700 or email Emma on e.mckenze@northyorkmoors.org.uk.

For more information on the Tom Parsons Trust follow on Facebook