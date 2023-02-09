Smart Repairs was founded in 1995 by Dan Besau, who was born and brought up in Pickering.

Smart Repairs, which boasts most of Yorkshire’s major car dealerships among its clients, is co-owned by its founder Dan Besau, who was born and brought up in Pickering. and major investor Phil Newstead. The company carries out 180,000 vehicle repairs a year.

The Leeds-based company, based at 18,000 sq ft freehold premises in Weaver Street, saw its turnover grow by 38 per cent to £8 million last year, with a profit of £1million. whilst trebling its workforce.

Turnover is predicted to rise to £9million this year, with net profit rising to £1.5 million.

The recent appointment of technicians in across the south of England and South Wales means that the flourishing company now has exactly 100 staff across the country, with 40 based in Leeds. At least another 15 technicians are being recruited this year.

As part of its national expansion programme this year, Smart Repairs has invested £1m into its van fleet and equipment.

Darryl Short, managing director, explained: “This has been a game-changing year for us, by far the most successful year we have ever had. We had previously concentrated on looking after customers and clients in the north of England, but now we have expanded our operations to service the whole of the UK.

“We have recently expanded into Scotland and we have further sustainable growth plans for the North West, the South West, the Midlands and the area by the M25,” said Darryl.

Phil Newstead said: “The second-hand car market remains buoyant, despite the cost-of-living crisis and the current economic uncertainty. The outlook for the sector is positive and we have ever reason to be confident about the future, though we will never be complacent.

“We can see that our future lies in providing a quality repair offering across all of the UK, to warranty companies, insurers, dealer groups and vehicle remarketing companies.”

Leeds-based dealer JCT600 added: “Smart Repairs are a valued partner who are very much aligned with our own company values and ethos. We are delighted to have worked together over numerous years and watch their business grow across Yorkshire. Their attention to detail and high regard for Customer Service is second to none resulting in Smart Repairs now supplying services to JCT600 exclusively across Yorkshire. We see them as a trusted and long-term partner for our business”.

Dan, who was educated at Lady Lumley's School in Pickering, said: “We are very proud and very humbled by these wonderful testimonials. Every single member of our staff works exceptionally hard to achieve and maintain the highest of standards. It is vital this continues as we expand across the UK.

“We believe a key part of our success is the way we treat our staff. This, in turn, translates into the friendly, positive and efficient service we provide for our customers, so it’s a win-win situation.”

Smart Repairs already has a formidable client list, including many of the quality Yorkshire dealerships such as Bentley Leeds; BMW Leeds, Harrogate, York and Bradford; Mercedes Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and York; Ferrari Leeds; Aston Martin Leeds; and Audi York and Harrogate.