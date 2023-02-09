A survey by RateMyApprenticeship reveals Sunderland has the highest paid apprenticeships, with an average of £49,758.

Apprenticeships on the rise in York

This is followed by Manchester and Southampton, with averages of £43,884 and £34,883. York is tenth on £25,859.

The survey comes during National Apprentice Week, which began on Monday.

RateMyApprenticeship also says the number of prospective learners across the UK searching Google for ‘apprenticeships’ has increased 84% in the past month to 19,000 a month.

In addition, the best paid apprenticeships were in accounting, with an average salary of £39,751 a year, followed by medicine (£32,161) and construction (£29,842).

Co-founder of RateMyApprenticeship, Oliver Sidwell, says kickstarting your career is not so simple as different locations have different opportunities and understanding these is useful, for a better informed decision, especially if considering salary and relocating.

He added: “With more people looking to choose the apprenticeship route, over going to college or university full-time, there has been a growing need for help in finding these jobs and more tailored websites suited for those looking to get into an apprenticeship role.”

For those looking to start an apprenticeship in the UK, or want to learn more about how they work, go to the RateMyApprenticeship website and blog.