The data from City of York Council shows more than 1,150 residents of a wide range of ages entered into apprenticeships in 2021/22, an increase of 15 per cent on the previous year.

Though the figure remains lower than pre-pandemic, the increasing uptake is positive, with the largest increase seen amongst 16-18 year olds - 31 per cent up on the previous year.

Councillor Andrew Waller, the council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: “These figures provide further evidence of the work that has been done by the council teams working with businesses and providers to strengthen the number of apprenticeships locally.

"This is helping the city’s economic recovery and providing better employment chances for residents.”

Across the city, apprenticeships are available in a range of key and growth sectors and levels including early years, professional services, IT and digital, rail engineering and life sciences and at City of York Council.

At the end of 2022, the council had 81 active apprentices working at the authority or in maintained schools.

For free information and advice about apprenticeships, email

york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk or visit the council website.