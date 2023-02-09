The cycle ban has been inoperative for years. Do the York Cycle Campaigners ever walk through the city centre?

If they did they would see cyclists of all ages, shapes and sizes flout the traffic rules daily with no regard for footstreets, traffic lights, one-way systems or lighting-up time - and seemingly with impunity.

Even at quiet times of the day when there is little road traffic many cyclists use the pavement (as do Tier scooterists). Cyclists are silent - only once have I heard a cyclist ring a bell to warn of approach.

By all means make cycling safer - but safer for the rest of us, too.

Elizabeth Hardcastle, Thief Lane, York