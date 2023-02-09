IT was back in 2011 that York doctors and nurses helped and supported me with my fight against the big C. I had radiotherapy, chemotherapy and three operations, and it is because of that care that I can write about it today.
Well, it is now my turn to help and support the York nursing staff in their fight against the big C (Conservative government) - and that is why I was proud to visit the nurses on the picket line on Monday and give my support to them in their fight for a decent pay rise and a health service we all deserve.
Ken King, Ex Lord Mayor, York Road, Acomb
