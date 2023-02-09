North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.07pm last night (February 8) after reports of a crash in Eastfield in Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: "Both crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the High Street.

"One man was extricated from the vehicle after becoming mechanically trapped.

"Crews used stabilisation and cutting equipment to release him before leaving him in the care of paramedics."