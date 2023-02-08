Malton-based bathing and skincare brand Cosy Cottage Soap and smallholding, Wolds Barn Produce in Duggleby have partnered to produce two all-natural, palm oil free coconut and olive oil based goats’ milk soaps. Goats’ milk has been heralded in numerous studies to be beneficial for eczema and psoriasis sufferers and to convey a host of benefits to the skin. In trials, the fragrance free version received outstanding feedback from local participants with a range of skin problems and aged from two to 80+ years.

Sam from Wolds Barn Produce, owner of the goats at the heart of the project, approached Clara from Cosy Cottage Soap last year.

The pair have been working together since, to perfect the super-gentle, fragrance free version, suitable for babies and anyone older and the light lavender version, for anyone from three years old, for launch online at Cosy Cottage Soap and in the Cosy Cottage Soap store on Malton’s marketplace, this month.

"We were blown away by some of the feedback we had in the trials," said Sam from Wolds Barn Produce who selected over 20 local participants to contribute to trials of the product in December.

One example was Hannah, a 30 year old local mum, who said: ‘I have very dry and cracked hands that itch a lot. The soap is lovely with a nice scent, it left my hands feeling soft rather than other soaps that leave them dry and have to apply cream constantly.

"I also tried it on my two year ikd son who has sensitive skin on his face persuading him to have his face washed was difficult but it was gentle on his skin. I would definitely use this again."

Clara said:"We have been looking for the right partner with whom to develop a goats milk soap for years.

"The raw goats milk from Sam was the best we have found, the goats are just down the road and they’re beautifully cared for by Sam and her family. Moreover, Sam is an absolute pleasure to work with and has been a fabulous support throughout the project. It’s been an ideal opportunity for us both and we hope, a real help to eczema and psoriasis sufferers too."

"As with all Cosy Cottage products, the new range is made without hormone-disrupting parabens, sulphates and harmful preservatives. It is also 100% palm oil free, and the packaging is plastic-free and fully recyclable."

For more information go to https://www.cosycottagesoap.co.uk/