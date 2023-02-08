SEVERAL women have been hurt in a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.20am today (February 8) to Brame Lane in Norwood near Harrogate.
READ MORE: Thousands to turn out for rally through North Yorkshire forests
A spokesman for the service said: "Harrogate crews responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision. All occupants out on arrival.
"A woman was provided First Aid and oxygen by crews and three women were transported to hospital via road ambulance.
"Crews made the scene safe by disconnecting the battery."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article