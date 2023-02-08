North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.20am today (February 8) to Brame Lane in Norwood near Harrogate.

A spokesman for the service said: "Harrogate crews responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision. All occupants out on arrival.

"A woman was provided First Aid and oxygen by crews and three women were transported to hospital via road ambulance.

"Crews made the scene safe by disconnecting the battery."