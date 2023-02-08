Since launching, former railway engineer and owner Edden Jones has recruited a handful of staff and is looking to take on some more.

Since Covid-enforced restrictions came to an end, the demand for professional cleaners is continuing to grow exponentially.

With an office based in Fulford, Poppies York, which is part of a national franchise, has grown to service 36 clients, amounting to over 250 hours of cleaning every month.

Edden is originally from the Bristol area. He moved to York in 2004 as his wife Jen, who works in admin support for the Shark Ninja cleaning appliance manufacturer, is from the city.

The 38-year-old had been an engineer for 17 years but says he had always wanted to run his own business, especially something more customer focussed.

Initially, he would get his hands dirt,y too, or rather wore the gloves as he cleaned. But these days, Edden is busy drumming up more business, in addition to managing the staff and operations he already has.

“The plan is to get more help. It’s not easy. Getting staff is the hardest part but it’s the same everywhere,” he said.

However, Poppies has been able to satisfy a range of diverse customers, who are happy to recommend their service, which Edden says will drive further growth.

Boasting a five-star online rating, Poppies believes it is helping to restore customer confidence in professional cleaning services, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Edden said: “I can’t wait to continue growing and seeing where life as a local business owner and service provider takes me.

“It’s brilliant that I’m in a position to continue opening more diverse job opportunities to the York community, and I get to do that at a pace that suits me and that suits the standard of service we want to maintain as a team.

“We’re on a massively upwards trajectory and the demand is growing. I’m very excited about the future and I’m really building this project to work in a way that suits our ambitions as a team.”

In addition to York, Poppies also covers Clifton, Rawcliffe, Skelton, Haxby, Wigginton, Earswick, Huntington, Heworth, Tang Hall, Osbaldwick, Dunnington, Fulford, Southbank, Bishopthorpe Copmanthorpe, Dringhouses, Foxwood, Woodthorpe, Acomb, Holgate, Upper Poppleton and Nether Poppleton.

It is part of a national network of 24 offices, creating over 500 jobs and delivering high-quality cleaning to over 6,000 homes on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis in line with clients’ individual needs.

For further information about Poppies York and the services it can offer, visit https://poppies.co.uk/york/or call 01904 221622.