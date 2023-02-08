Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, will hold the fair on March 17 from 5pm-7pm in the Milton Rooms, Malton.

A spokesperson for Mr Hollinrake, said the event aims to connect North Yorkshire schools, pupils, teachers and colleges with local engineering businesses for apprenticeship and/or work experience opportunities.

Involved will be council representatives, training organisations, representatives from the Department of Work and Pensions, York and North Yorkshire LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership), and a variety of engineering businesses from in and around the Thirsk and Malton constituency.

Of the fair itself, the spokesperson said: “This will not only benefit those young, bright students who are leaving school in the next couple of years and may not know what they want to do career wise, but will also boost the region by ensuring local businesses can offer work opportunities to apprentices and forge lasting connections with local schools.”

The fair is free for members of the public with an open door policy in place, but those attending are encouraged to register for the event by contacting Kevin Hollinrake’s office on 02072 194746 or by emailing: kevin.hollinrake.mp@parliament.uk.