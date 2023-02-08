City police say there's been a sneak-in burglaries in Acomb and Foxwood.

A police spokesman said: "This is where the burglar enters through an open door without being seen."

"They usually sneak in, steal something and leave without you knowing.

"Our advice is to keep doors locked at all times, not just overnight.

"We also advise that you keep your valuables such as house and cars keys, wallets and purses, phones and laptops or tablets hidden in a safe place when not in use, or even better, take them upstairs with you overnight."