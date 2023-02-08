Lucius Books is taking over the former premises of Ken Spelman books at 70-72 Micklegate, with a major refurbishment of the 15th Century building.

Owner James Hallgate already has planning approval for part of the building and soon expects approval for the rest.

James has lived in York since aged 11. A serviceman dad gave him a love of books as they visited antiquarian bookshops, jumble sales and car boot sales.

James began buying books from Spelmans aged 13-14, enjoying its “seemingly endless supply of wonderful books”, before starting dealing and forming Lucius Books in 1978.

James had a cabin in the Stonegate Antiques arcade and opened his first bookshop in Fossgate in 2003. He was there until flooding forced a move in 2015 to 144 Micklegate.

The business has grown organically since, with James attending international book fairs, including the US three times a year.

James had been looking for a larger York site, and Spelman’s owner Peter Miller was keen for it to remain a bookstore. The premises opened as Storeys in the 1890s.

Soon, it will be the biggest bookstore in York, covering all four floors.

The renovations will reflect its heritage, exposing as many of its original features as possible. A mezzanine will become a gallery and rarer books will be in offices above.

The work is expected to cost £400,000-£700,000, done by skilled craftsmen over a year.

James said: “It will cost what it costs, it will take as long as it takes.”

But he will be able to present his books in the best way, employ more staff, and ‘futurepoof’ the business for 40-years.

While traditional bookstores are “dark and dingy”, James says Lucius Books is open, with good lighting, and “great rarities” displayed among the cheaper stuff.

James hopes his new store will help York maintain its status as a destination for antiquarian and rare books. He believes the more bookstores York has the better and he is heartened an out-of-town trader wants his current premises.

While the city has seen some bookstore closures recently, James credits this partly on older traders retiring. He says younger traders are coming through.

The York book trade is also helped by twice yearly fairs at the racecourse, something growing in popularity.

Whilst the internet has opened the trade to the world with more books, it is not regulated, unlike York booksellers in an association bound by ethics. The net also lacks the thrill you get from touching physical products.

James asks anyone with books to sell, from one to a library-sized collection to contact him. He always needs stock to sell and soon he has a big building to fill.