Charlotte Crosby's fashion brand, Pepper Girls Club, featured in its own runway show and pop-up shop for the first time at York Fashion Week in May last year which took place in the gardens of The Principal Hotel.

Her journey leading up to the show was filmed for an episode her BBC3 documentary series, Charlotte in Sunderland, which will be aired tonight (February 8), at 10pm.

Charlotte Crosby launching her Pepper Club Girls fashion show at York Fashion Week (Image: York Fashion Week)

Nicky Hayer, Director of York Fashion Week, said: "Having Charlotte and Pepper Girls Club take part in York Fashion Week was a huge deal for us.

"The light she shone on the city, the creatives around it and the event as a whole, was incredible and we're really grateful to her for choosing us as the platform to launch her new collection from Pepper Girls Club."

York Fashion Week runs twice a year across the city, for the Spring -Summer and the Autumn -Winter seasons.