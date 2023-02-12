The RSPCA is hoping they can be adopted together, because they are friends.

A member of staff at the animal centre said: "They are both quite shy boys although Tiger has gained slightly in confidence.

"They both enjoy a fuss and Shire relies on Tiger for his confidence."

The RSPCA says the two friends will need a quiet home where they will have time and patience and can settle in at their own pace.

"They will need a safe space with places for Shire in particular to hide in until he has settled and gained his confidence," the member of staff said.

"Once they get to know you they are extremely affectionate.

"They will love spending time with you and getting lots of fuss.

"They will even have a little play before it is nap time.

"They will make great additions to the family if someone will take a chance on a pair of shy boys."

Tiger and Shire will need to be in a home with adults only, the RSPCA says. - and will need to be given time to settle.

They will need to be kept as house cats.

To find out more about pets like Tiger and Shire, or to see what other animals are available for adoption at the moment, who not take a look at the RSPCA's York animal home website at www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.