Meadowbeck home in York is calling for deserving local charities and community groups to apply for these special awards.

Named after a former resident who donated part of her legacy, Jeanette Gill Special Awards are open to groups and individuals in need in the local community.

They will be awarded to projects that enrich lives and encourage an active lifestyle through arts, music, sports and culture for older people or adults with a disability, or those that may have challenges with mental health.

They will also be awarded to groups helping to tackle loneliness.

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare and chairman of the Foundation, said: “We were extremely touched that one of our residents donated so generously to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

"We thought it would be fitting to create these flagship grants in her honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping. The charity does so much for local communities throughout the country to tackle and reduce loneliness for many people and these grants will make a big difference to those in need.”

The Gold Award grant will be worth £15,000, the Silver Award £10,000 and the Bronze Award £5,000.

To find out more or apply, visit: www.bhcfoundation.org.uk