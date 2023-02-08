The Lionesses will be hoping to defend their title in the competition, having won the tournament’s inaugural edition last February after edging out Spain on goal difference.

It is the second time that the 21-year-old has been included in Sarina Wiegman’s squad, having received her maiden call-up in September for the Lionesses’ internationals against the USA and the Czech Republic.

Park has featured just once for the Lionesses thus far, making the perfect start to life in an England shirt after coming off the bench to net on her debut in the Lionesses’ 4-0 friendly win against Japan, a result that saw them extend their unbeaten run to 25 matches.

The call-up’s come as Hull-born winger has made an impressive start to the Barclays Women’s Super League season at Everton, where she has notched three goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the Merseysiders so far this term on loan from WSL heavyweights Manchester City.

Park began her career at local grassroots side Elloughton Blackburn FC before progressing through the junior ranks at York City.

From there, she went on to join Manchester City in 2017, where she went on to make 26 appearances for The Blues before leaving for Everton on a season-long loan this summer.

Captain Leah Williamson, who led the Lionesses to a famous2-1 victory against Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 last summer makes a welcome return to the squad after injury, as does Chelsea’s Fran Kirby, who has netted six goals in as many appearances for the North London side this season.

Wiegman’s squad for the competition is a youthful one, with the line-up including 10 players who have made less than 10 appearances for their country.

Everton goalkeeper Emily Ramsey is looking to earn her first England cap, while Brighton and Hove Albion forward Katie Robinson and Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier will be hoping to add to their solitary appearances.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead, who became the first female footballer to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December, is a notable absence however, as the 27-year-old Whitby-born attacker recovers from an ACL injury.

The Lionesses begin their quest to retain the Cup against the Korea Republic at Stadium MK on February 16 (7:45pm), before taking on Italy (Sunday, February 19, 3:15pm), and Belgium (February 22, 7:45pm).

Full England Squad: Goalkeepers: Mary Earps , Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Emily Ramsey

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Jessica Park, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo, Ebony Salmon