On Thursday March 9, Dementia Forward is hosting the afternoon tea fun at the St Edward the Confessor church in the city from 1pm to 3pm.

A spokesperson for Dementia Forward said: "Back by popular demand, the fabulous Vintage Vocalist will perform songs from the 40s, 50s and 60s, with lots of opportunities to sing along should you wish."

There is a suggested donation of £5, which can be paid on the door - and refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon.

"This musical trip down memory lane is kindly sponsored by live-in care providers Promedica24," the spokesperson for the charity added.

The team at Dementia Forward said they are North Yorkshire’s leading support charity for people living with and affected by dementia, providing a lifeline to over 4,000 people, through their local helpline, dementia specialist support team and community wellbeing services.

For more information, or if you or someone you know would like support from Dementia Forward, call the helpline on 03300 578592 or visit: www.dementiaforward.org.uk