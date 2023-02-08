The exercise is being carried out on Howsham Bridge, located between York and Malton, and is set to take place from 6.30pm until around 9pm.

A spokesperson for Malton Fire Station said the exercise will involve multiple vehicles, but assured the public they are there as part of the exercise.

Speaking on Facebook, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This involves a number of emergency services including Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, and North Yorkshire Police.

"The local canoe club will also be assisting with our training.

"If you are in the area you are likely to see a number of emergency vehicles and personnel – please don’t worry."

Speaking on Twitter, the Malton Fire Station spokesperson added that the exercise is “very likely” to result in congestion, adding: “Please use caution, if you need to drive through!”