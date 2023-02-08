The Unite union says its 180-plus members working at Drax - which generates up to seven per cent of the UK’s electricity - will walk out on February 20 and 27, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, and April 4, 10 and 17 in a dispute over pay.

The union has accused Drax of 'classic corporate greed'. It says the power company's profits last year are estimated to have soared by 50 per cent to more than £680 million - but the pay deal it has offered workers is worth only eight per cent, way below the inflation rate of 13.4 per cent.

But Drax insists the pay deal is backdated three months, making it worth 10 per cent. Drax workers would also receive a lump sum of £2,000 - meaning 'some colleagues will see a rise in earnings of around 15 per cent'.

Drax Power Station (Image: Supplied)

It added that Drax workers were well paid - with Unite staff at the power company receiving an average pensionable pay (excluding bonuses and overtime payments) of about £57,000.

Pay at Drax Power Station has risen by 51.6 per cent since 2011, the company claims - compared to inflation growth over the same period of 38.2 per cent.

But Unite insists the company has had 'every opportunity' to resolve the situation. The dispute is about last year's pay deal, it points out - an indication of how long talks have been dragging on.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the eight per cent pay offer amounted to a real-terms pay cut.

“This is a classic case of greed by a company which is already generating eye-watering profits," she said. "Drax is cynically seeking to boost its bonanza profits further by forcing workers to take a real terms pay cut.

“Unite is now totally focused on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the workers at Drax will be receiving the union’s complete support."

The union confirmed that strike action by Unite members 'will close Drax down', and said the UK could face power cuts later this month as a result.

A Drax spokesperson said, in the event of industrial action, Drax had 'robust plans in place to ensure the power station continues to safely generate renewable electricity for millions of homes and businesses'.

“We have put forward a generous full and final pay settlement which rewards our valued colleagues with a significant pay rise worth 10 per cent and a £2,000 lump sum," the spokesperson said.

“We are deeply disappointed that Unite is planning to go forward with this unnecessary action which will see colleagues lose money instead of securing a significant pay rise."

There were three trades unions representing workers at the power station, the spokesperson said.

Unite was the only union threatening strike action. "This offer has been accepted by Prospect, while GMB has stated it will not be taking industrial action,” the spokesperson said.