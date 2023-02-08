At around 11.17am on Monday (February 6), North Yorkshire Police officers were called by the ambulance service after a woman suffered stab wounds during a domestic incident at an address in Strensall near York.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment - and a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has today (February 8) confirmed that the injured woman remains in hospital where she continues to receive treatment to her injuries.

The spokesperson said: "The boy who was arrested in connection with the incident remains under investigation and in police detention.

"The investigation continues and anyone who has any information and has not already spoken to the police, should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of February 6."