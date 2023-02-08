New Look has pledged to support Saint Catherine's Hospice care by encouraging more people to donate clothing to their local hospice shops and the Saint Catherine’s charity shops in Westborough, Scarborough, and Cross Street, Bridlington are among those taking part.

The high street retailer will be offering a 15 per cent discount code to anyone who drops in a full bag of clothing at either of these hospice shops and scans the QR code provided in store.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “It’s wonderful working with New Look on this project. This is the second time the retailer has supported us in this way, following the project’s launch in 2019.

"We’re so grateful for all the support we get from our local community - this scheme lets them help us and get an even better deal from their local branch of New Look.”

The ‘Donate, Feel Great’ scheme is running in partnership with national hospice and end-of-life care charity Hospice UK.

The discount is valid for 12 months and can be used once in store only.

Find out more on the New Look website at: www.newlook.com/uk/hospiceuk