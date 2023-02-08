Bishopthorpe Garth, on the edge of the city, was initially available for £4.75 million when it was first listed in December 2021.

By last summer, Savills slashed the price to £3.25million, but the six-bed home at Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, still would not sell.

Now, Blenkin & Co have taken on the property, which sits on 4.5 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds, which also include a flat and two cottages.

They describe the home as “a country house in town” and are selling it for £3.5million.

Marketing director Hilary Pegrum says the current owners have a successful business in York and with their children now grown up, are looking to downsize.

Hilary describes the property as “eye wateringly beautiful”, saying Blenkin & Co are focussing more on the history of the home, which dates from 1908.

However, it also has scope for rental income, with the flat and cottages.

Already, she reports it immediately attracting fresh interest and viewings.

She added: “It’s pretty special. It will fly this time.”

Blenkin & Co managing director Edward Hartshorne said: “Rarely do properties of this calibre and scale come onto the York market.

“Bishopthorpe Garth is singular because it is effectively a country house in the town, just two miles from York city centre and yet with glorious gardens extending to four-and-a half acres as well as multiple outbuildings that offer significant scope and opportunity.

“To top it all, this is a property that has architectural stature, having been designed by a leading architect within the Arts & Crafts movement.”

The Grade II-listed house was designed and constructed in 1908 by architect Walter Brierley, commonly known as the ‘Lutyens of the North.’

With its private setting, cottages, gardens and grounds, Blenkin & Co say Bishopthorpe Garth has the range of a compact country estate with accommodation and outbuildings extending to nearly 16,500 sq ft.

The landscaped gardens and grounds include a tennis court and substantial oak-framed garage block.

The house itself is built of handmade bricks and pantiles, and is characterised by its distinctive long roofs, prominent front gables, lead casement windows, elongated low dormers, mullioned windows and tall chimneys.

The interiors are grand but homely, with some internal features embracing a Jacobean Revival style.

There is an open-well staircase in the grand reception hall with panelled ceiling, imitating a medieval hall, and original fireplaces including a fine Arts & Crafts feature fireplace with an overmantel and shelving.

Blenkin & Co added the house has been meticulously renovated and updated throughout, with due deference to its heritage and character.

The principal rooms overlook gardens and grounds, designed by Gertrude Jekyll, the celebrated British horticulturalist and garden designer.