Plague-ridden Polly is in search of a new partner this Valentine’s Day and The York Dungeon is looking to help her on her quest for love by inviting writers to submit a special poem via the attraction’s social media.

Those who impress will be in with a chance of winning themselves and a plus one free tickets to The York Dungeon.

Mark Mattinson, general manager at The York Dungeon, said: “We are excited to announce Infectious Polly will be joining our other ghastly characters at The York Dungeon this Valentine’s Day - and so could you.

"Our new competition means one unfortunate couple will have the pleasure of visiting Polly and the other characters free of charge during the romantic holiday."

To enter the competition head over to The York Dungeon’s social media pages.

Winners will be announced on Friday February 10.