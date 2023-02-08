Former engineering apprentice at Selby College, Oliver Hall, took part in Top Gear’s latest challenge which saw host Paddy McGuiness train a team of young amateur racers up to professional motorsport standard in two months.

Oliver said: “I saw on Facebook that Top Gear were looking for 17-20 year olds with a passion for motorsport to film a segment on the show.

"We had a number of meetings before I was invited along with 13 others for a test day to see what our driving capabilities were like.

"Luckily, I was chosen to take part in the episode, which was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m so appreciative to the team at Top Gear and everyone that made it possible and supported me.”

Oliver studied a Level 3 maintenance and operations engineering technician apprenticeship at Selby College, where he said he developed his skills in maintaining the safety, integrity and effective operation of plant and equipment in a range of industries.

Oliver appeared on Series 33 of Top Gear (Image: UGC)

Oliver added: “The skill I learnt from my apprenticeship which I’m most appreciative of is Tungsten Inert Gas welding. I have always loved welding since my early days of welding race cards, jigs and trailers at home and this meant I was able to further my skills.

"My apprenticeship taught me a lot about the engineering industry, but I wanted to follow my passion for motorsport and to work in the racing car industry, so I decided to explore further apprenticeship opportunities in this area."

Securing a second apprenticeship with RedBull Powertrains, Oliver now spends his working days building and developing engines for the RedBull Formula 1 race team.

A former Junior and Open Champion in national auto-grass racing, Oliver said he has always had a passion for car racing and motorsports.

Lorraine Cross, executive director of external partnerships and development at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which Selby College is a part of, said: “Seeing Oliver on Top Gear has been incredibly inspiring for our engineering students and apprentices and demonstrates what can be achieved when you work hard at something.

"Oliver has combined his passion and the skills he’s learnt through his apprenticeship to create a lifechanging opportunity for himself of appearing on Top Gear and working in RedBull’s Formula 1 team.

"This highlights the benefits of hands-on, work-based learning which apprenticeships deliver."

Oliver has recently purchased the Mazda which he drove on Top Gear and will compete in the Mazda MX-5 SuperCup Championship this year. He is currently looking for businesses to sponsor him.

Oliver appeared on Series 33, Episode 4 of Top Gear which aired in November 2022.