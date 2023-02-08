Some 150 makers will be showing and selling their work on the Saturdays and Sundays of April 15-16 and April 21-22.

The creations include painting and print, illustration, drawing and mixed media, ceramics, glass and sculpture, jewellery, textiles, photography and installation art.

Regular artists will rub shoulders with new artists, many originally from around the world, bringing a wealth of work to appeal to all tastes and budgets.

The ethos of the event is to bring stimulating and diverse work to buyers and those interested to see the process.

Beccy Ridsdel, committee member and artist said: “York Open Studios is now a firm date in culture-seekers’ diaries.

"It’s not only a chance for regular visitors to update themselves on their favourite artists’ work, but also for new visitors to see inside the working lives of artists to engage and indulge in the variety of work on offer.

"It’s a chance too to see different mediums of work that you might not have considered before. Our recommendation this year is prepare to be surprised!”

New artists for this year include Nduka Omeife, a Nigerian artist who paints in vibrant colours and forms.

There is also painter Leo Morey who came from Cuba to York two years ago.

Parkington Hatter (otherwise known as Lucy Jacques) produces digital drawings of York architecture.

Anthea Peters creates tiny detailed nature themed jewellery.

Luke Downing has created film poetry.

The returning artists are illustrator Jess Mahy and Richard Frost a maker of furniture, renowned for his inlaid veneer.

Emerging artists will be championed with three bursary artists showcasing their work.

Peter Baker has an installation at Fishergate Postern Tower; Jade Blood creates community textiles and Sam Edward who hides tiny sculptures around the city for people to find during the weekends.

York Open Studios is an annual not-for-profit event which represents the best of artists and makers living or working within a ten-mile radius of the city.

Many artists open their doors to invite the public into their workspaces, some artists will share venues or exhibit their work in other spaces.

Artists who are not in their own workspace may display a selection of tools and materials or even demonstrate their skills to give you a more ‘Open Studio’ experience for visitors.

The website www.yorkopenstudios.co.uk has more details and there is also York Open Studios interactive map. Alternatively, a free printed directory is available from various tourist hubs and artist locations throughout the city of York and the wider city region.

People can also email info@yorkopenstudios.co.uk- and stay in touch via social media: Facebook Twitter Pinterest Instagram