A level crossing is to be removed as part of the transpennine route upgrade, which will see train travels more regularly through Copmanthorpe at speeds of up to 125 mph across four tracks.

Copmanthorpe Parish Council supports the closure, but is concerned about the proposed replacement of an 8.3 metre high footbridge with nearly 90 steps at Beckett’s Crossing.

The council says it will prevent some people who currently use the route – including families with younger children, dog walkers and the elderly – from continuing to do so.

Copmanthorpe Parish Council has asked for an alternative footbridge, such as a ramped design, which provides disabled access.

But Network Rail argues the crossing, which is part of the Ebor Way, is not currently used by anybody with reduced mobility who would require a fully accessible bridge – due to rough terrain on either side.

And it claims a fully accessible bridge would cost between £3 million and £5 million extra public money, with more land purchase required and the construction of large “visually intrusive” ramps.

Parish council chairman Robert West said: “We are now looking to enlist the help of City of York Council and the local MPs for York and York Outer to lobby the Secretary of State to ensure that Network Rail provides a new safer crossing that is accessible to all those currently using the crossing and the many more wishing to use the crossing in the future to access an improved road-free link to Bishopthorpe.”

In May last year, York council’s executive member or transport Cllr Andy D’Agorne rejected Network Rail’s application to divert the public right of way via the proposed stepped bridge.

He said at the time that the proposals would feel threatening for lone women and would not be accessible for people in wheelchairs.

He added this week: “I do hope our local MPs can ensure that the much-needed safe alternative crossing is accessible to all who want to use it, now and in the future.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy did not respond to a request for comment.

Campaigners also claim the proposal would hinder a possible future active travel route linking Copmanthorpe and Bishopthorpe, though Network Rail says its design would not stop ramps being added independently later.

The plan ultimately requires government approval.

Network Rail’s Phil Bates said: “We’ve done a great deal of work to look at who uses the level crossing and have designed a solution that meets their needs, makes the best use of taxpayers money and makes sense for this location with poor current accessibility.

“We continue to welcome feedback as we move towards submitting an application to the Secretary of State for approval this March.”