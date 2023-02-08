The first Royal Maundy service in the reign of King Charles III will take place at York Minster on Thursday April 6 - and the King will be joined at the service by Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

During the service, 74 men and 74 women, signifying the age of the Monarch, selected from Church of England dioceses across the country and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK, will receive the Maundy.

The Maundy is a gift from The King, to thank them for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

The King and Queen Consort during their visit to York in November 2022 (Image: PA/Wire)

The Dean of York, the Very Revd Dominic Barrington, said: "We are honoured that His Majesty has chosen York Minster to be his cathedral church for the first Maundy Service of his reign.

"Taking place in Holy Week, this historic service symbolises, humility, care, kindness and appreciation of others. The King’s Maundy gift will be a moment of celebration and thanksgiving for 148 exceptional people who have made an impact in their communities.”

On the King's last visit to the city on November 9 2022, to unveil a statue of his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster, eggs were thrown in his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, appeared at York Magistrates' Court in January to plead not guilty to a public order offence and deny a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

King Charles III speaks to young choir members in York Minster in November 2022 (Image: PA/Wire)

Thelwell is due to stand trial on April 14 at the same court.

The late Queen distributed the Royal Maundy at York Minster on two occasions, first on March 30 1972 and again on April 5 2012, during her Diamond Jubilee Year. A plaque commemorating both visits can be found on the Queen’s Path between St William’s College and York Minster.