Allin Jenkins, who lived in Norton passed away in York Hospital on January 10 aged 88.

Born in South Wales, Allin was the first head of maths at Norton Secondary Modern School, a long-serving councillor with Ryedale District Council and Norton Town Council and a keen rugby fan.

Allin met his wife, Hillary at teacher training college and they were married in 1956.

After a period carrying out National Service with the RAF, Allin and Hilary moved to Essex,where he played for the newly-formed Basildon Town.

It was here that the couple’s three sons, Geoff, Gareth and Vaughan were also born.

In 1963, the family moved to Norton for Allin to take up the maths post at the new school alongside headteacher Gordon Howden.

Sports injuries meant he could no longer play regular rugby but he refereed local rugby union games and played cricket for Old Malton.

Allin continued in eduction for the rest of his career, leaving the classroom for a while to run adult education.

In 1984 Allin was elected as the member for Norton on Ryedale District Council, becoming chairman in 1992, representing the authority at national level on the local government association rural commission.

In 1987 he was elected to Norton Town Council and was mayor from 1995 to 1997. He also served for many years as a trustee of the Simpson Trust, which provides grants to help people in the area.

Allin was also a great supporter of local organisations and was vice president of Derwent Swimming Club and Norton Youth Brass.

In 2008, Allin was appointed as Honorary Alderman in recognition of his service as a district councillor.

After retiring from local councils, Allin and Hilary enjoyed holidays both abroad in this county.

Allin’s family said that as a councillor he quickly developed a reputation as someone who was not politically motivated but was instead a forthright defender of the needs of local people, particularly those who were disadvantaged.

“He was a straightforward man to deal with – even if this meant that at times he could be blunt almost to the point of rudeness – as some found to their cost. But all this came from the immense empathy he had for those who faced difficulties in their lives, as he had himself faced as a youngster.”

They added: “He was also a good dad who sacrificed a lot to give them the best possible upbringing he could. He could not have been a better father.”

Allin’s funeral service was held at East Riding Crematorium on February 7.