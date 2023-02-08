Cargill Bioindustrial will be taking over 10,000 sq ft of the campus at Sand Hutton, including 3,000 sq ft of laboratory space, which has been modified for the company.

Around 50 staff will be moving to the site in March.

Cargill Bioindustrial is part of Cargill, a provider of food, agricultural, financial and industrial products to customers around the world.

The company delivers innovative and sustainable products to industrial customers, including in the automotive, marine, medical, and food packaging sectors.

York Biotech Campus has worked flexibly with Cargill Bioindustrial to create workspaces bespoke to its requirements, helping to facilitate teamwork and innovation between its staff and its customers.

The fitout includes a significant design change transforming two single labs and an office with lab space into one large open plan space to enable greater collaboration between teams. There will also be fitouts of specialised rooms, including soundproofed rooms to house loud equipment.

Cargill will also be taking over 5,000 sq ft of office space, and architects have been involved in the fitout of a large open plan kitchenette, break out space, focus pods and meeting areas.

The 50 staff moving into the office and lab space will cover all functions within the business, from customer service and regulatory teams to synthesis and application scientists.

Liz Cashon, Innovation Campus Manager at York Biotech Campus, said: “We’re proud to create spaces that truly serve the needs of an organisation, which is why when Cargill came to us with the requirement for a more collaborative space to fuel innovation, we knew we’d be able to help.

“Welcoming an internationally successful business to site is testament to the reputation of the campus as a leading hub for bioscience. Already, Cargill feels part of our community and it’s exciting to see the team already sharing knowledge with other tenants through joining us at our campus networking events.”

Ian Hobday, Global Research and Development Director at Cargill, said: “We knew as we emerged from the pandemic and began to work from the office more, we needed a space that would allow us to innovate and collaborate with, and for, our customers. With this move to York Biotech Campus, we are also joining a community and network of other innovative and scientific companies based here.”

The move follows the University of York taking 2,750 sq ft of space at the campus from last month to research how to help stop mosquitos spreading diseases.

Last year, FERA also invested £1m at the campus on facilities to investigate the potential for the factory farming of insects for use in petfood.

The 80-acre campus has existed for more than 20 years and hosts a range of businesses in the bio-technology sector.

