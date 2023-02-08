Issy Budge’s dad, Karl, signed up for ‘Jump of Their Lives’, a charity sky dive as part of Macmillan’s partnership with York Racecourse, but asked his daughter to replace him because his cancer had returned.

Issy said: "We’ve known my dad’s cancer was coming back, having been initially diagnosed in March 2017. It came back not long after I took part in ‘Ride of Their Lives’ in 2018.

"We found out it had spread in October last year and he had already started the paperwork to do the sky dive.

“He did a charity parachute jump when he was 21 but he’s not going to be well enough to jump himself, so he asked if I’d do it and I can’t really say no."

Issy Budge pictured with her dad, Karl (Image: Macmillan)

Issy, 30, who is originally from York but now resides in Gloucestershire, is from a strong horse racing background. Issy’s grandfather, Tony Budge, was a three-time winning owner of the York Gimcrack Stakes, inspiring her love of horseracing which led to her participation in Macmillan’s amateur horse race ‘Ride of Their Lives’.

Now Issy will swap the saddle for a parachute as she takes on the jump from around 10,000 feet, travelling at speeds of up to 125mph.

Issy added: "Macmillan is a cause close to many people’s hearts. The team have been brilliant, I know my dad has used information on the website to be able to talk about his cancer with both me and my brother.

“Macmillan means an awful lot to me. When my dad first got the diagnosis in 2017, I’d heard about the Macmillan days at the racecourse before and it was somewhere I knew I could go to straight away. I was familiar with Macmillan and it felt like a safe place, like I could trust them.

“When I took part in the ‘Ride of Their Lives’ race at York there was so much preparation and fundraising, whereas this is more a case of me turning up and letting gravity do the work."

To support Issy's fundraising, visit her donation page at: bit.ly/40HcT5u

Issy celebrates with her dad after the 'Ride of Their Lives' event in 2018 (Image: Macmillan)

Macmillan, in partnership with York Racecourse, have raised more than £9.5 million for people living with cancer over the course of 50 years.

The ‘Jump of Their Lives’ event provides a unique way for people to enjoy an adrenaline-fuelled day of fundraising, with participants also welcomed to Macmillan’s Charity Raceday at York Racecourse as VIP guests on Saturday June 17.

Fellow thrill-seekers can join Issy by applying to take part in the skydive on Saturday April 29.

Full details and an application form can be found on the York Racecourse website.