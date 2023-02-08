Centenarian Dorothy Lamb blew out her candles at a party held for her at Anchor’s The Manor House care home in Hambleton Grove in Knaresborough - and was treated to a special gift from Sir David Attenborough.

Dorothy was also delighted to receive over 100 cards and well wishes from friends, relatives and members of the local community. The most special of these however, was a signed photograph from the nation’s most beloved naturalist Sir David.

Dorothy said she has been a long-time fan of Sir David and when the team at The Manor House sent him a message about Dorothy’s upcoming special day, they were "delighted" to receive a signed photograph with a special message congratulating Dorothy on turning 100.

Dorothy Lamb with her cards to celebrate her 100th birthday (Image: UGC)

Along with the traditional 100th birthday telegram from the King, Dorothy enjoyed some champagne at the party where she was joined by friends and family and received a visit from Knaresborough’s deputy mayor Mark Flood.

Dorothy said: "I’m absolutely delighted. It’s wonderful to be turning 100 but to have such a lovely birthday as this was extra special. Thank you to Mark Flood for joining us and thank you so much Sir David for my lovely photo.

“The secret to a long and happy life is determination and keeping your brain going, which I did playing bridge regularly."

Dorothy was born in Hartlepool, County Durham. Before she retired Dorothy worked in Wetherby as an education welfare officer.

Klara Spatenkova, manager of The Manor House care home, said: “We’re so happy to celebrate Dorothy’s 100th birthday and thank you so much to Sir David for such a lovely gift and to the deputy mayor and all the guests for making it so special.

“Dorothy is a lovely person and adores flowers and the garden, so any activities we have that involve those, Dorothy really enjoys.

Meanwhile, activities coordinators at the home, Joanne Meredith and Katie Pickering, both said: “Dorothy is such a wonderful person - we were so happy we got to help plan her special day."

Anchor began nearly 60 years ago and is a not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life. It provides retirement housing to rent and to buy, retirement villages and residential retirement schemes, including specialist dementia care.

In total, Anchor serves more than 65,000 residents in 54,000 homes across almost 1,700 locations. Its residential care services employ the majority of the 9,000 strong workforce, providing services to residents at more than 120 retirement schemes.

Further details can be found on the website at: www.anchor.org.uk