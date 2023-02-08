Tennis player Matthew Brough, who lives with a learning disability, dyspraxia and autistic traits, will travel to Berlin from June 17 - 24 this year to join the team and take part in the event.

Only four tennis players were chosen to represent Great Britain in this sport, including Matthew's friend and York Disability Tennis Network teammate Emily Clarke.

Matthew's dad, David Brough, said: "As you can imagine, we are extremely proud parents.

"He has overcome a lot of barriers and challenges in his life - and sport especially tennis has played a huge part in him becoming the lovely young man he is today."

Matthew has won the York Sport Young Disabled Sports Person of the Year in 2019 and 2022. He has also completed his Level 1 tennis coaching and helps young people and adults with special needs to learn how to play tennis.

Matthew Brough with the rest of the Special Olympics tennis squad (Image: David Brough)

David added: "It's amazing to promote the Special Olympic Games, as it strives to unite different abilities, nations, cultures and overcomes existing prejudices with the power of sport.

"This will be the first time that Germany has hosted the Special Olympic World Games and Matthew is really looking forward to the event."

In order to raise funds for his selection to the Games - and for his local tennis club York Disability Sports Network - Matthew is carrying out a 12-hour tennis marathon on Saturday March 18 from 8.30am.

Mr Brough added: "David Lloyd in York has been incredibly supportive in providing Matthew with a tennis court and is welcoming members and non-members throughout the day to hit with Matthew at half hour intervals.

"Matthew has created a Just Giving page - and we are really hoping to gain as much publicity as possible, so any support in the games or on the donation page would be really appreciated."

To support Matthew's donation page, visit: bit.ly/3YeaduH

Almost £500 has been raised through the page so far.

The Special Olympics World Games aims to offer the opportunity to "unite the world like no other event can".

During the event, Germany will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 170 countries to compete in 24 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.

Out of the 22,000 volunteer applications for the Special Olympic World Games 2023, 4,500 were from Berliners, 8,500 from around Germany and 9,000 from other countries. Over 1,500 applications came from partners and sponsors of Special Olympics and the World Games.