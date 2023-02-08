I ventured into York city centre on Saturday to view the ice trail. The place was heaving with family groups. Although I didn’t get to see all 37 exhibits, the ones I did were excellent and drew lots of excited children and adults.
The Flying Scotsman outside St Michael Le Belfry, the DeLorean car in High Ousegate and the London skyline were exceptionally good. And with the ‘ice trail lights’ sparkling, the whole event was very atmospheric.
Seeing this year’s sculptures did make me wonder if the Minster stonemasons could readily turn their hands and skills to carving ice - and I also wondered if some of the ice carving skills could be used in stonemasonry.
DM Deamer, Monkgate,York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here