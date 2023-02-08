Have they actually listened to what they are saying? A 15 minute city – do you mean ghettos, where only the young, fit and able are allowed to leave?

Where is the thought for the elderly, the disabled, those with limited mobility who depend on their cars? Are they seriously saying that it is OK for them to be kept within 15 minutes of their homes and never to venture into the city centre, or to shopping malls unless they go by public transport, which might be entirely unsuited to their complex needs?

You are clearly saying they are not welcome here!

We all pay, through direct and indirect taxation, for the upkeep of our roads and streets and therefore they should be accessible to everyone.

Judith Morris (Mrs), Moorland Road, York

I share frustration over lack of cycle route progress

I have some sympathy for Cllr Vassie (Letters, January 30) in his frustrations around getting a cycle route funded and delivered from Elvington and Wheldrake into Heslington.

Rates of cycling have gone backwards over several years and encouraging active travel is evidently much less of a priority for the council than it once was.

But decisions around setting priorities and funding those priorities are, as the council has said, those of Cllr Vassie’s Liberal Democrat Party and Green colleagues on the Executive.

As much as he might feel officers are placing barriers in his way, it is really ruling councillors within his own party and Cllr D’Agorne that are making these decisions. They have an amount of money to allocate and have decided this particular cycle route isn’t a priority.

His frustration is shared by Acomb and Holgate councillors pushing for safe cycle lanes on Acomb Road and into Acomb itself. We’ve gone from being told this scheme was a very high priority to being told more recently that it has been shelved.

Unfortunately the Liberal Democrat Party-Green coalition has spent its time in office encouraging inactive travel by failing to spend the Government money that it received to build better cycling and walking infrastructure across the city over the past three years.

Cllr Katie Lomas (Labour) Almsford Road, Acomb, York