Jay Rosa will show off his skills during a show at the LNER Community Stadium in the city on February 25, when York City take on Yeovil Town.

Jay, who has worked with a number of football clubs up and down the country, said: "The tour has been arranged for promotion/and to work in partnership with the football clubs to support with any charitable causes or awareness days.

"I am aiming to perform at every Football League stadium in England - and have so far gained a large amount of interest and attention.

"I have performed at the likes of Hillsborough Stadium, The Valley Stadium, County Ground Stadium and more. My next performance date is on February 11 at Adams Park Stadium."

Further details on Jay's work can be found on his website at: www.jayrosa.co.uk