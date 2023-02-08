Dedicated officers from the North Yorkshire Police Rural Task Force have been targeting patrols last night (February 7) in Scoreby and surrounding areas of York and Selby District.

A police spokesman said: "The RTF has a range of specialist skills and equipment such as drones, thermal sights and more to both detect and deter crime in vulnerable areas.

"Our message to any would be criminals targeting such areas is that we are watching.

"Have you seen anything suspicious in your area? If so please do report it using the available avenues such as 101 or our Web page online reporting function.

"For any specific questions relating to rural crime in the York/Selby area please contact PC 1232 Simon Barker by email: Simon.Barker@northyorkshire.police.uk"