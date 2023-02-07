The 16-year-old victim had stopped in Cornlands Road, Foxwood, to fix the chain on his bike, when he was appraoched by three boys of a similar age.

The thugs, who were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered, attacked the victim and stole his bike.

North Yorkshire Police said the boy suffered a concussion and received treatment from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A police spokesperson said the robbery happened at around 6.40pm on Saturday, February 4.

They added: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Cornlands Road at the time of the incident, who saw anything suspicious or the incident itself.

"They’d particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident, or the suspects running away from the scene with the bike."

The bike is a white Carrera Hustle 2 mountain bike with blue detailing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email alice.gould@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to PC 1408 Alice Gould.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230021706.