A major city centre road in York will close to allow resurfacing work to take place.
City of York Council is currently reconstructing and resurfacing the road and footpaths in Marygate, near York city centre. The work is expected to be complete by mid-February, weather allowing.
However, council chiefs are now warning that as part of the scheme, Bootham is to close for several hours on Thursday evening.
A council statement said: "We’re now planning overnight works on Thursday, February 9 to resurface the junction with Bootham, between 7pm and midnight, with no noisy activity to occur after 11pm, again, this is weather dependant.
"Please look out for any changes to the dates on the advance warning boards present on site."
Warning signs that have appeared in Bootham say there will be "no access" between 7pm and 11pm on Thursday.
The council says there will be no vehicle access to Marygate between 9.30am and 4pm on Wednesday (February 8) during resurfacing work.
The council added: "These dates are weather dependant and any cold, wet weather could potentially delay these works."
The roadworks aim to fix "significant defects" in the surface of both the road and footpaths in Marygate.
The council says the work includes:
- completely renewing the road and damaged footpaths
- introducing a number of formal uncontrolled pedestrian crossings
- removing and replacing any damaged York flagstones, kerbs and concrete pavers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here