A two way lights will be in place at the junction with Marygate on Thursday (February 9) evening between 7pm and midnight – but Bootham itself is not closing.

City of York Council is currently reconstructing and resurfacing the road and footpaths in Marygate, near York city centre. The work is expected to be complete by mid-February, weather allowing.

However, council chiefs are now warning that as part of the scheme, the Bootham junction is to close for several hours on Thursday evening.

A council statement said: "We’re now planning overnight works on Thursday, February 9 to resurface the junction with Bootham, between 7pm and midnight, with no noisy activity to occur after 11pm, again, this is weather dependant.

"Please look out for any changes to the dates on the advance warning boards present on site."

Warning signs that have appeared in Bootham.

A warning sign in Bootham

The council says there will be no vehicle access to Marygate between 9.30am and 4pm today (Wednesday, February 8) during resurfacing work.

The council added: "These dates are weather dependant and any cold, wet weather could potentially delay these works."

The roadworks aim to fix "significant defects" in the surface of both the road and footpaths in Marygate.

The council says the work includes: