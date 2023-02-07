York Sushi Ltd wants to open a sushi bar at number 3 Lendal - formerly Wild & Westbrooke clothing store (which has now relocated to Stonegate).

The owners have applied to City of York Council's licensing committee for an alcohol license for the site which had been the York Hire Wear shop for many years.

The new restaurant would cater for up to 30 customers and operate as a Japanese-style sushi bar, featuring an open kitchen that would also sell hot food such as rice bowls, noodle soup, and fried and deep-fried food.

It would have disabled toilets on the ground floor.

The empty shop at 3 Lendal which could become a new sushi bar

The owners are seeking permission to sell alcohol from 11am to 10pm from Monday to Thursday; 10.30am to 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am to 9.30pm on Sunday.

According to Companies House, the owners of the business are Yongjie Lu and Peng Wang who are based at 64 Rainsborough Way, York.

People have until March 2 to share their views on the application with the city council.

If the application is approved, the sushi bar would be the second Japanese eatery to launch in York in recent months.

Izakaya Restaurant and Lounge Bar opened last November in the former Wilde's Wine Bar off Grape Lane. It serves tapas-style small plates of Japanese-style food. The business is run by Danny Victory and Adam Johnson.

It is also the latest York shop to be turned into a food outlet. As reported in The Press, the former TK Maxx store in Coney Street is to become a Hard Rock Cafe.

How York's new Hard Rock Cafe in Coney Street might look

And just last week a former candle shop in Goodramgate became a tea room.

READ MORE: FIRST LOOK - Inside The Old York Tea Room, Goodramgate

Lendal has already lost a number of shops where they have been turned into cafes and bars. Recent conversions include the Robson & Cooper shop being turned into The House of Trembling Madness.

There are also still plans to turn the old Post Office into a restaurant, and Judges Lodgings is set to expand into the neighbouring Jack Wolfskin shop which is currently empty.

Do you run a York business and want to tell us your story? Get in touch via the SEND NOW button below and you could feature in our Trader of the Week column for free!