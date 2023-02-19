Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that North Yorkshire Police recorded 625 sexual offences in York in the year to September 2022, up from 456 during the previous 12 months, and the highest figure since records began in 2007.

Charity Victim Support said the rise in reports of sexual offences comes as victims lose their faith in the criminal justice system and urged the Crown Prosecution Service to "do better and start delivering justice".

Across North Yorkshire, the charge rate for all sexual offences - the proportion of reported offences that lead to a prosecution - has fallen from 6.1 per cent in the year to September 2021 to just 2.5 per cent in the year to September 2022 - however the figure was greater than the national average of just 1.6 per cent.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Everyone who reports a sexual offence to North Yorkshire Police will be treated with dignity and respect, and receive support from a specially-trained officer.

"We also work alongside charities and other independent organisations in York and across our area to ensure all victims get the emotional and practical help that they need.

"Telling the police what has happened to you takes courage. But we are here to help you. If you have been the victim of a sexual offence it's so important to report it - no matter when it occurred.

"Although it may not always be possible to put an offender before the courts, it is still important that you receive advice and support. Your information could also protect other victims, by allowing us to build up a picture of wider offending."

The North Yorkshire figures mirror a trend across England and Wales, as police forces recorded 17 per cent more sex crimes in the year to September compared to the 12 months before.

Minister for Policing, Crime and Fire Chris Philp said: "There is much more to do, particularly to protect women and girls. We need to stop rapes from happening and put more predators behind bars.

"With huge efforts underway across the criminal justice system, we are now starting to see signs of improvement in the number of charges and prosecutions.

"We are also working hard to make our streets safer, on track to deliver the pledge to hire 20,000 extra police officers, and are injecting public funds into interventions that have been shown to work, reducing violent crime, taking out organised criminal gangs and quelling our streets of drugs and anti-social behaviour."

To report a sexual crime to North Yorkshire Police, call 101 or visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk. If you are in immediate danger, always dial 999.

If you prefer not to go direct to the police and you are not in immediate danger, you can contact a sexual assault referral centre (SARC) in your area.

Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s SARC, can be contacted via www.bridgehousesarc.org.

You can also contact Supporting Victims North Yorkshire, www.supportingvictims.org.