4PAWSRAW in Pocklington says its has doubled both its product range and its client base over the past year.

This follows further strong growth since the company was formed in 2019 with a limited product range.

The people behind it are Paul Render, John Burnside and Samantha Tanfield.

Paul has a business background and began selling frozen dog food from home before starting the business.

John’s background is in IT and is seen as the ‘brains’ of the business, while Samantha is a veterinary nurse and pet nutritionist.

Paul and John have been long-time friends, working on websites. Samantha was an acquaintance of Paul’s and a chance conversation led them to form the partnership.

Since launching with a limited range of raw dog food recipes, the trio then developed multiple new product lines and expanded their distribution throughout the UK.

The foods are all made under licence, and DEFRA tested to human standards, so even their owners can try some.

Samantha says what makes their business special is that they just sell their own brand. It also carried out much research before launching new products.

The shop even sells body parts, such as chicken feet and beef windpipes.

“It’s like a little shop of horrors, but the dogs love it.”

Paul explained: “We quickly realised that many brands on the market are focusing their efforts on appealing packaging rather than what ends up in the pet’s bowl.

“We follow the motto of ‘money in the bowl, not money in the bin’. Our products are minimally packaged and that allows us to invest in the product rather than the fancy packaging. It’s paid off for us big time!”

The brand now boasts a wide range of single-protein raw minces, ideal for those with dietary intolerances, mixed proteins and proteins mixed with superfruits and vegetables.

“We understand that there are different approaches to raw feeding. Some owners want fruits and vegetables as part of their pets’ varied diets”, Paul continued, “while others prefer to include those nutrients by feeding offal and bone. For those, we have a variety of minces, containing 10 per cent offal and 10 per cent bone.

“All of our meat is ethically sourced from the excesses of the human-grade food industry and has been rigorously tested to be free of bacteria and parasites, ensuring they are safe for our furry friends and for their owners.”

For those who don’t want to feed raw, the company recently launched 4PAWSPURE, a wholesome and healthy powdered blend alternative, developed by Samantha, which is also ideal for raw feeders when holidaying.

4PAWSRAW is now looking to expand even further with new recipes, powdered blends and herbal health products for pets. It also made the 2022 Small Business Awards UK shortlist.

For details, go to https://4pawsraw.co.uk/ or email sales@4pawsraw.co.uk