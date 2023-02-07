As The Press reported yesterday, the painting will be going on display in York Art Gallery from May next year as part of a programme to loan some of the National Gallery's finest paintings to regional art galleries.

Within 24 hours of the story being posted on our Facebook page, it had reached more than 60,000 people and been widely shared.

"This is a coup for York Art Gallery, can’t wait!" posted Darran Bilton.

"I'll be going to see that for sure!" added Michelle Hoefer.

Michael Mclean gave a more backhanded response. "Makes a nice change from stag and hen parties coming to York," he wrote.

But Ariel Boyter's enthusiasm shone through. "So excited for this!" she posted.

Eileen Moody added: "Great (that) York Art Gallery (has been) chosen - (I) will be going."

Commenting online on The Press website, 'SFG' added: "That's good news. Good work by the York Museums Trust and National Gallery."

As we reported yesterday, a total of 12 paintings are to be loaned out to 12 galleries around the country from May 10 next year under the National Treasures programme to celebrate the National Gallery's 200th anniversary.

York Art Gallery senior curator Morgan Feely said he was thrilled that York had been chosen to take part in the programme.

"We are delighted to be part of the National Gallery's National Treasures loan project and thrilled that York Art Gallery will be hosting an iconic painting by Claude Monet," he said.

"The Water-Lily Pond (1899) is an instantly recognisable masterpiece by one of art history's greatest figures.

"Our gallery backs on to the beautiful York Museum Gardens. This loan will provide us with a fantastic opportunity to develop a programme of activity around the display which encompasses both the gallery and the gardens.

"Just as Monet took enormous pleasure in creating and painting his garden, we're keen to encourage everyone to enjoy both spaces as a site for creative inspiration and wellbeing."