A BODY recovered from a North Yorkshire river is that of a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police say that a body pulled from the River Ure on January 29 has been identified as Gavin Dhont, a Ripon man who was reported missing on December 13 last year.

A police spokesman said: "Mr Dhont's family have been informed and we would ask that their privacy is respected."