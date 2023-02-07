A POPULAR high street retailer is to offer discounts to supporters of a hospice in a North Yorkshire town.
New Look is to offer a 15 per cent discount to Saint Catherine’s supporters in Scarborough, who drop a full bag of clothing at the Westborough shop and scan the QR code.
The discount will also be available for supporters of the hospice in Bridlington.
READ MORE: Star Wars items found in loft of home once owned by Chewbacca actor
The ‘Donate, feel great’ scheme is running in partnership with national hospice and end-of-life care charity Hospice UK.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “It’s wonderful working with New Look on this project.
“This is the second time the retailer has supported us in this way, following the project’s launch in 2019.
“We’re so grateful for all the support we get from our local community - this scheme lets them help us and get an even better deal from their local branch of New Look.”
READ NEXT: New North Yorkshire Council to continue support for armed forces
The discount is valid for 12 months and can be used once in store only.
More information can be found at www.newlook.com/uk/hospiceuk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here