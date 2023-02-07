New Look is to offer a 15 per cent discount to Saint Catherine’s supporters in Scarborough, who drop a full bag of clothing at the Westborough shop and scan the QR code.

The discount will also be available for supporters of the hospice in Bridlington.

READ MORE: Star Wars items found in loft of home once owned by Chewbacca actor

The ‘Donate, feel great’ scheme is running in partnership with national hospice and end-of-life care charity Hospice UK.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “It’s wonderful working with New Look on this project.

“This is the second time the retailer has supported us in this way, following the project’s launch in 2019.

“We’re so grateful for all the support we get from our local community - this scheme lets them help us and get an even better deal from their local branch of New Look.”

READ NEXT: New North Yorkshire Council to continue support for armed forces

The discount is valid for 12 months and can be used once in store only.

More information can be found at www.newlook.com/uk/hospiceuk.