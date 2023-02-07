The markets will be setting up within the Market Place of Easingwold on Saturday and the Market Place Wetherby on Sunday.

They will be there on the second weekend of each month throughout the year.

With Valentines just around the corner the markets promise brilliant gift ideas for loved ones. Lots of the goods are not available online so organisers and traders say customers will definitely gain some brownie points for a unique gift.

A Little Bird spokesman said: “So, if it’s some locally produced alcohol, handmade cakes, organic toiletries, flowers or something else, you will find what you are looking for at the markets and every purchase will be supporting a small local business.

“Each of the markets will have lots of amazing traders showcasing their handmade products with everything for your home, garden, pets, toiletries, food, drink, crafts, art, photography, toys to clothing for all ages, there will also be hot food and drinks to keep you warm as you wander round.”

Little Bird trades in some of the most beautiful locations throughout Yorkshire and Wetherby and Easingwold have both been regular and popular venues for the markets in recent years.

The spokesperson continued: “Both towns offer so much for visitors with lots of shops, cafes and restaurants to visit along with tourist attractions within a short walk or drive from the markets.

“They also boast some beautiful walks and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend than with a visit to the market, lunch in a local café followed by a romantic walk along the river Wharfe in Wetherby with its free carparking and picnic areas or a visit to Millfield Open Space in Easingwold that has facilities for all ages, including a skate park, picnic area, along with many footpaths and cycle paths to enjoy.”

Little Bird added: “Don’t forget all our markets are really dog friendly, so bring them along with you for a walk.

The markets this weekend can be found at the following locations:

Saturday 11th February, 9am – 2pm, Market Place, Easingwold YO61 3AA

Sunday 12th February, 10am – 3pm, Market Place Wetherby LS22 6NE

Little Bird applications are still open for any people looking to join the markets this year to sell their products.

For further information visit www.littlebirdmade.com or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk

Alternately follow @LittleBirdMade on Facebook or Instagram