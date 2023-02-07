Spring Espresso in Fossgate has moved into the next-door shop, formerly Up & Running (which is now on Colliergate).

The cafe was closed last month for ten days to allow the refurbishment, which brings an extra 40 covers to the site.

The owners have another, smaller, branch of Spring Espresso in Lendal, which opened in 2016.

Coffee at Spring Espresso

They posted their exciting news on Instagram, telling regulars: "As many of you know we have been refurbishing and expanding our Fossgate shop. So come and have a look at what’s been going on and a glimpse at what is to come!"

Access to the new area is via a large archway inside the original coffee shop.

READ MORE: FIRST LOOK - inside York's newest tea room in famous building

READ MORE: 'Pastries by day, pizza by night' - York's newest cafe opens for business

Both Fossgate and Lendal shops are open daily from 8am to 5pm.

Steve Dyson and Tracey Peck first opened the Fossgate cafe in October 2011 with the focus on selling artisan coffee.

Before that, they ran a mobile coffee business for several years.

When it first opened in Fossgate, the cafe's tables were made from old pulley wheels from a 17th century scissor factory and the table legs from the beam of a silk and velvet mill which made the velvet for King George V’s coronation. Tally markings were still visible on the beam, from where workers counted jobs.

Do you know a York business that you'd love us to write about? Get in touch and we could feature them in our Trader of the Week slot - it's all for free - and you can send us all the details via the Send Now button below...