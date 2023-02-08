But it warned the timetable for producing a full new Local Transport Plan would need to be completed within 12 months if the council was to have any chance of achieving its target of reducing carbon emissions by 71 per cent and making York carbon neutral by 2030.

Even that would leave the authority only six years to meet the target, the Trust said.

In a statement, the Trust said: “We will all need to play our part, and the council will need to hit the ground running.”

The Trust says that since the pandemic ended travel trends in York have been ‘moving in the wrong direction’, with cycling rates down by a third since 2014, traffic back to pre-pandemic levels and bus use still far below pre-pandemic levels.

Civic Trust chief executive Andrew Morrison said: “It is important that all organisations in the city agree urgently on the steps which York must take to improve its transport system.”

Tony May, the chair of the Trust’s environment committee, added: “Our vision is of a city in which there is better access for all, in a transport system which is less congested, less polluted, safer and contributes substantially less to climate change. The council needs to implement a new Local Transport Plan as a matter of urgency.”